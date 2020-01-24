New medical device under trial in Australia for clearing clogged arteries

Clogged arteries affect millions of people around the world. The blockages are often cleared using a small balloon inflated inside the artery, but this can cause toxic reactions.

Now a new device is being trialled which could lower the risk of side effects, Nine News reports.



The device is being developed by researchers at Melbourne’s Monash University.

LumiSolve uses a less toxic drug which is only activated when exposed to UV light using Swiss fibreoptics.

Dr Walid Mohabbat of Macquarie University Hospital says one in five Australians over the age of 70 will have peripheral artery disease.