Nearly 200 people, mostly children, hospitalised in Samoa as measles epidemic grows alarmingly

Barbara Dreaver
1 NEWS Pacific Correspondent
1 NEWS
Barbara Dreaver

Samoa remains in the grip of a growing measles epidemic, with 114 cases recorded in just a 24-hour period yesterday.

So far, there have been 1174 cases reported and 16 deaths - the latest a seven-month-old from the island of Savaii.

That’s worrying officials who say nearly all cases up to now have been contained to the main island of Upolu.

The epidemic shows no sign of abating and currently there are 189 people, mostly children, who are in hospitals around the country.

1 NEWS Pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver is in Apia, where she was invited to attend the joint funeral for two young cousins. Source: 1 NEWS

A Kiwi medical team arrived yesterday, joining a big team of Australian doctors already on the ground.

And the first rotation of 30 immunisation nurses leave today with 3000 vaccines to help ease the pressure on Samoan staff.

Samoa’s state of emergency will remain in place until at least December 15.

Some with severely sick children are turning to alternative treatment, sparking major concerns, 1 NEWS Pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver reports. Source: 1 NEWS

1 News Pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver gave an update on the situation. Source: Breakfast
