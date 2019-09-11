TODAY |

Name of alleged Christchurch gunman, swastika, spray-painted on Brisbane mosque

Queensland Police are investigating a graffiti attack in which the alleged Christchurch gunman's name, a swastika and words from an anti-Muslim song were spray-painted on a Brisbane mosque early today.

Islamic Council of Queensland spokesman Ali Kadri tweeted a photo of the vandalised wall of the Holland Park mosque in Brisbane's south.

The Brisbane Times has quoted Mr Kadri as saying there was nothing on the wall when a person from the mosque drove past at 2.30am, but the graffiti was there when the first members arrived for prayer two hours later.

"It's about fear, but more importantly, it points to a highly radicalised person with the references to Brenton Tarrant and St Tarrant," Mr Kadri said.

He said the phrase "remove kebab" that was painted on the mosque comes from a Serbian anti-Islam song about the massacre of Muslims in Bosnia, and is related to neo-Nazi and white supremacist movements.

Detectives examined the scene today, looked for DNA evidence and were expected to collect the mosque's security camera footage, the Brisbane Times reported.

It noted the vandalism was done on the 18th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks in New York.

Queensland's Multicultural Affairs Minister Stirling Hinchliffe condemned the graffiti attack, saying "these types of vile actions in no way reflect who Queenslanders are".

The Queensland Police Service is doing everything to ensure those responsible are caught and face justice, Mr Hinchliffe said.

Brenton Tarrant, a 28-year-old Australian, faces 51 murder charges, 40 attempted murder charges, and a charge of engaging in a terrorist act, following a shooting attack on Muslim worshipers at two Christchurch mosques on Friday March 15.

In June he entered not guilty pleas through his lawyers and his trial is set to begin next May.

Graffiti on the wall of the Holland Park mosque in Brisbane's south. Source: Twitter: Ali Kadri
