'Nah, we're all good' - Aussie kayaker unfazed by close encounter with shark

A Australian kayaker's close encounter with a large hammerhead shark off the coast of New South Wales left him seemingly unfazed on Christmas morning.

The man was seemingly unfazed by shark’s presence near Coffs Harbour on Christmas Day.
Video footage of the encounter shows the kayaker fishing in pristine waters off the coast of Sawtell, near Coffs Harbour.

As a huge hammerhead shark begins circling the kayak he appears to stay calm.

"Nah, we're sweet. All good," he can be heard saying responding to an offer of help.

"It's just a hammerhead."

