Multiple prisoners at large in Samoa after escaping from prison

Barbara Dreaver, 1 NEWS Pacific Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

Samoa police are still hunting for 15 prisoners, considered dangerous, after a mass jail break overnight.

House in Samoa allegedly burned down by escaped prisoners. Source: Supplied

Twenty nine prisoners escaped from Tanumalala Prison and some police guards and prisoners were injured, at least one seriously.

Ambulances were seen ferrying the injured to the main hospital which put out an urgent public call for blood donations.

Police launched a massive manhunt calling on all officers to report to duty and residents in areas close to the prison reported hearing gunshots.

Escaped Samoa prisoners. Source: Supplied

A house was burned down allegedly by some of the escaped prisoners.

Police and workers from the Electric Power Corporation were on guard at the power plant after receiving reports it could be a target.

The new high security prison has been beset by problems – in October two prisoners escaped and a corrections officer was fired.

In 2009 41 prisoners broke out of the old Tafaigata prison and hijacked a bus before being rounded up.

Somoa is in lockdown due the the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

