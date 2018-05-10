 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Mueller probe won't indict President Trump: Giuliani

share

Source:

Reuters

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has told President Donald Trump's legal team he would follow Justice Department guidance that a president cannot be indicted, CNN reported, citing an interview with Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

The president has strongly advised Iran to not start up a nuclear program, saying “they’ll negotiate or something will happen, and hopefully that won’t be the case”.

Source: Associated Press

"All they get to do is write a report," Giuliani said, according to the network. "They can't indict. At least they acknowledged that to us after some battling, they acknowledged that to us after some battling, they acknowledged that to us."

A spokesman for Mueller, Peter Carr, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Mueller is investigating allegations that Russia interfered in the 2016 US presidential election and possible collusion between Moscow and the Trump campaign.

CNN said the Mueller team had been debating whether to challenge the Nixon-era guidelines, which were reaffirmed during the Clinton administration, that a sitting president cannot be indicted.

Trump has denied colluding with Russia and has called the Mueller investigation, which marks its first anniversary on Thursday, a witch hunt.

Giuliani and another Trump lawyer, Jay Sekulow, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Strawberry, Chocolate and Lime shakes from McDonalds.

Claims of prescription pills found in Auckland McDonald's shakes being investigated by police

2

Unemployed man told he must quit free night class or face benefit cut

00:38
3
‘Idiotic’ man filmed ‘sandal surfing’ over Auckland Harbour Bridge

Police investigating after 'risky and idiotic' sandal-surfer on Auckland Harbour Bridge

4
Police car night generic

Two teenagers arrested after allegedly assaulting Wellington dairy worker with hockey stick

02:40
5
The Alpine Fault spans most of the South Island and is due to rupture about every 300 years – it last did so 301 years ago.

'Not if but when' - Alpine Fault preparations continue for when the big one hits South Island

00:38
‘Idiotic’ man filmed ‘sandal surfing’ over Auckland Harbour Bridge

Police investigating after 'risky and idiotic' sandal-surfer on Auckland Harbour Bridge

The individual in the footage reportedly called out to the person that their name was "Jake".

02:40
The Alpine Fault spans most of the South Island and is due to rupture about every 300 years – it last did so 301 years ago.

'Not if but when' - Alpine Fault preparations continue for when the big one hits South Island

When it does rupture, the earthquake is expected to be magnitude 8 or above, which is likely to affect almost all of the South Island badly.

Online shoppers warned over 'buy now, pay later' options

Three thousand NZ retailers offer the service, where for as little as $5, goods are delivered to your door immediately, but paid off over months.


Toni Street took to Facebook to reveal she has been suffering with jaundice.

Most read: 'Spiders underneath your skin' - Toni Street reveals true extent of her debilitating liver condition in new interview

The broadcaster, who had been in and out of hospital in recent weeks, told her Hits co-hosts she had an adverse reaction to some antibiotics.

00:30
Lawyer Catriona MacLennan says the domestic violence act is excellent law but is not being applied properly.

Catriona MacLennan: The Law Society's heavy-handed action against me will mean no lawyer will ever again publicly criticise a judge

Catriona MacLennan had been under investigation by the Law Society after criticising a judge's decision in a domestic violence case. With that inquiry over, Ms MacLennan responds.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 