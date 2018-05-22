Most read: What Harry and Meghan were laughing about in THAT photo

 

Note: This story was first published on Thursday May 24

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding photos were released on Tuesday, the world gasped at one in particular.

This photo released by Kensington Palace on Monday May 21, 2018, shows an official wedding photo of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday May 19, 2018.

This photo released by Kensington Palace on Monday May 21, 2018, shows an official wedding photo of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday May 19, 2018.

Source: Associated Press

The jaw-dropping photo of Meghan laughing while lying in her husband's arms has been seen and shared across the world.

Now photographer Alexi Lubomirski has explained how the photo wasn't supposed to happen - it wasn't on the shot list and the photo shoot was over.

In this photo released by Kensington Palace on Monday May 21, 2018, shows an official wedding photo of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, center, in Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday May 19, 2018. Others in photo from left, back row, Jasper Dyer, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Doria Ragland, Prince William; center row, Brian Mulroney, Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Rylan Litt, John Mulroney; front row, Ivy Mulroney, Florence van Cutsem, Zalie Warren, Remi Litt.

An official wedding photo of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, centre, in Windsor Castle, Windsor, England.

Source: Associated Press

Here's what happened.

Official photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding released by Kensington Palace

"So after we'd done the set up [the family] shots, then we all went to the reception, and if the couple were going to have any energy after that, we were going to go into the rose garden and just take some intimate quick shots,' Lubomirski told reporters today, People.com reported.

Photographer Alexi Lubomirski captured the special day.
Source: BBC

"So eventually we went out there, we had about three-and-a-half minutes to take some pictures, because everything was like clockwork, and it was just one of the those magical moments, when you are a photographer and everything falls into place.

In this photo released by Kensington Palace on Monday May 21, 2018, shows an official wedding photo of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, center, in Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday May 19, 2018. Others in photo from left, back row, Brian Mulroney, Remi Litt, Rylan Litt, Jasper Dyer, Prince George, Ivy Mulroney, John Mulroney; front row, Zalie Warren, Princess Charlotte, Florence van Cutsem.

An official wedding photo of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, centre, in Windsor Castle, Windsor, England.

Source: Associated Press

"They are in love, walking around this beautiful garden, and then we walked around for a bit, and then just got pictures of them. And they are in this elated state of mind."

'Who likes Smarties?' Photographer reveals secret behind Harry and Meghan's stunning wedding photos

And then Lubomirski wrapped up the shoot and the three of them were wandering back to the reception - with THAT photo still not taken, or even really thought of.

"I said finally, 'Okay, let's go back. You can go back to your thing now, but listen, just before you go in, let's sit down on these stairs.

This photo released by Kensington Palace on Monday May 21, 2018, shows an official wedding photo of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday May 19, 2018.

This photo released by Kensington Palace on Monday May 21, 2018, shows an official wedding photo of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday May 19, 2018.

Source: Associated Press

"And she just slumped in between his legs, and there was this moment where they were just laughing because they were joking about how they were exhausted and finally it's all over.

"And they just looked at each other and they were just laughing, and it was this just beautiful moment."

