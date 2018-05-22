Most read: What Harry and Meghan were laughing about in THAT photo

Note: This story was first published on Thursday May 24

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding photos were released on Tuesday, the world gasped at one in particular.

This photo released by Kensington Palace on Monday May 21, 2018, shows an official wedding photo of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday May 19, 2018. Source: Associated Press

The jaw-dropping photo of Meghan laughing while lying in her husband's arms has been seen and shared across the world.

Now photographer Alexi Lubomirski has explained how the photo wasn't supposed to happen - it wasn't on the shot list and the photo shoot was over.

An official wedding photo of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, centre, in Windsor Castle, Windsor, England. Source: Associated Press

Here's what happened.

"So after we'd done the set up [the family] shots, then we all went to the reception, and if the couple were going to have any energy after that, we were going to go into the rose garden and just take some intimate quick shots,' Lubomirski told reporters today, People.com reported.

"So eventually we went out there, we had about three-and-a-half minutes to take some pictures, because everything was like clockwork, and it was just one of the those magical moments, when you are a photographer and everything falls into place.

An official wedding photo of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, centre, in Windsor Castle, Windsor, England. Source: Associated Press

"They are in love, walking around this beautiful garden, and then we walked around for a bit, and then just got pictures of them. And they are in this elated state of mind."

And then Lubomirski wrapped up the shoot and the three of them were wandering back to the reception - with THAT photo still not taken, or even really thought of.

"I said finally, 'Okay, let's go back. You can go back to your thing now, but listen, just before you go in, let's sit down on these stairs.

This photo released by Kensington Palace on Monday May 21, 2018, shows an official wedding photo of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday May 19, 2018. Source: Associated Press

"And she just slumped in between his legs, and there was this moment where they were just laughing because they were joking about how they were exhausted and finally it's all over.