Moped-riding thief makes dramatic getaway with giant inflatable Xmas decoration in Victoria

Two brazen thieves riding a moped have made an action movie-like getaway, snatching a giant inflatable Christmas decoration from a front yard in Victoria, Australia.

In a Facebook post this morning, Victoria Police said officers were investigating the incident at a Hoppers Crossing property in Victoria last week.

The two men, described by police as "grinches", stole a large inflatable dog from a front lawn before fleeing the scene on a white scooter on November 26.

It's believed the scooter was was stolen from a property in the area the day before.