TODAY |

Microsoft to reach 'net zero' by 2030

Source:  1 NEWS

Microsoft has pledged to become carbon negative by 2030, giving the tech giant just 10 years to cut their emissions by more than half. 

Source: istock.com

In a statement, the company said in order for the globe to reach it's target of 'net zero', large enterprises would need to become leaders in making significant changes to their carbon emissions. 

For a company to reach 'net zero' it must remove an equal amount of emissions from the atmosphere as it emits. As opposed to becoming carbon neutral which allows for 'offsetting' carbon emissions with payments. 

"While the world will need to be carbon negative, those of us who can afford to move faster and go further should do so," said a Microsoft spokesperson.  

The 'aggressive' climate programme also details plans for the company by 2050 to remove all the carbon Microsoft has emitted either directly or by energy consumption since it was formed in 1975. 

Microsoft is also launching a $1.5 billion climate innovation fund to help accelerate the carbon reduction and removal by smaller companies. 

World
Technology
Climate Change
Environment
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:29
Aussie comedian Andy Lee reels in screamer in Black Clash T20
2
Watch: Jordie Barrett cleans up Stephen Fleming as Black Clash starts with a bang
3
Beauden Barrett hammers huge six in Black Clash T20
4
Crusaders thrash Hurricanes in Super Rugby pre-season hit out in Ashburton
5
Blues down Chiefs in pre-season clash despite Damian McKenzie looking confident in 20-minute cameo
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Manukau Harbour clean-up committee failing, says report

Iran's supreme leader dismisses 'American clowns' in rare appearance

02:07

Council to subsidise Nelson cafés joining takeaway cup bond scheme

Seven dead, 14 tortured in bizarre Panama exorcism terror ritual