Microsoft to reach 'net zero' by 2030

Microsoft has pledged to become carbon negative by 2030, giving the tech giant just 10 years to cut their emissions by more than half.

Source: istock.com

In a statement, the company said in order for the globe to reach it's target of 'net zero', large enterprises would need to become leaders in making significant changes to their carbon emissions.

For a company to reach 'net zero' it must remove an equal amount of emissions from the atmosphere as it emits. As opposed to becoming carbon neutral which allows for 'offsetting' carbon emissions with payments.

"While the world will need to be carbon negative, those of us who can afford to move faster and go further should do so," said a Microsoft spokesperson.

The 'aggressive' climate programme also details plans for the company by 2050 to remove all the carbon Microsoft has emitted either directly or by energy consumption since it was formed in 1975.