Meghan Markle's wedding hairdo will be 'contemporary, timeless look' that'll bring out 'her natural beauty' - celebrity stylist

Celebrity hairdresser Daniel Galvin Jr has submitted designs to be considered by Meghan Markle for her wedding to Prince Harry, and he thinks she will go for a "contemporary, timeless" look.

Daniel Galvin Jr is among hairstylists submitting designs for the future royal to consider for her big day.
Mr Galvin, speaking this morning to TVNZ 1's Breakfast programme, discussed his views on which style Ms Markle will choose.

"When they walk down that aisle, that is their piece de resistance, as is the dress, so I think that Meghan will probably have a very contemporary, classic, timeless look that will bring out her natural beauty," he said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be married in England on May 19 (May 20, NZT) this year.

The two children cling to each other but the orca swim past, an onlooker declaring, "That's a lifetime experience for you!"

Video of the week: The moment a pair of orca glide past terrified kids swimming off Auckland's Waiheke Island


