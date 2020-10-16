TODAY |

Mars shines at its biggest and brightest for 17 years as it enters opposition

Source:  1 NEWS

If you look up tonight into the north-eastern sky, you'll find Mars at its biggest and brightest in 17 years.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The red planet forms a straight line with the Sun and Earth this week, giving astronomy buffs a much closer look. Source: 1 NEWS

That's because the red planet is in opposition this week, meaning it forms a straight line with the sun and Earth, giving astronomy buffs a much closer look.

Right now, it's the brightest celestial body in the night sky. 

At Auckland's Stardome Observatory, sky watchers are capturing intricate details of the planet.

Even the ice cap on its southern pole can be seen.

Opposition occurs every 26 months but this is the closest Mars has been to Earth since 2003. 

"This year it's about 62 million kilometres away from Earth. In 2012 it was about 100 million kilometres away from Earth," Stardome educator Pooja Sundar told 1 NEWS.

"So you know space-terms, it's quite close."

Its current proximity provides an opportunity for probe launches. In July, the US, China and the UAE all sent missions to Mars. 

"NASA has found water on Mars. We think there may be life on Mars. It's the next step really for us here on Earth to head to," Sundar says.

For now, this is as close as most of us will get to Mars, and it won't happen again for another 15 years.

World
Science
Space
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:10
Emotional reunions as Kiwis touch down in Australia after restrictions lifted
2
'Horrific' screams heard near where two bodies were found at Taupō lakefront
3
Melbourne Porsche driver, accused of berating dying officer in crash that killed four, granted bail
4
Mars shines at its biggest and brightest for 17 years as it enters opposition
5
Woman left 'petrified' after being rammed repeatedly on motorway shocked by police response
MORE FROM
World
MORE

US mother convicted in deaths of two newborns left in trash bags

Twitter goes down, with issues reported around the world

Fears 'Europe's prosperity is at stake' as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

Queen Elizabeth carries out first public engagement since lockdown