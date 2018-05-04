TODAY |

Many strains of kūmara could be off dinner table by 2070 due to climate change

Source:  1 NEWS

Many varieties of kūmara could be off the dinner table by 2070 due to climate change, according to new research.

In a new study by the International Potato Centre, published in the journal Nature Climate Change, researchers tested nearly 1973 sweet potato strains, which found that just 132 - or 6.7 per cent - were tolerant to high temperatures.

The research suggests the heat-tolerant varities could be used to help the crops adapt to the predicted temperature increases of one to six degrees celsius by 2070.

Plant and food research scientist Dr Steve Lewthwaite told the Science Media Centre that kūmara remains an important crop to New Zealand "primarily because it represents a continuation of presence, a co-existence with the first humans to arrive on our shores".

“While there are periods within a sweet potato plant’s life cycle in which it is sensitive to water shortage – as in its establishment – or to water surplus – as during its late filling of storage roots – the sweet potato plant is fairly hardy to surviving drought. As a tropical crop, it is also well adapted to hot conditions."

However, Dr Lewthwaite said current kūmara production is "largely reliant on rain-fed systems, so extreme and erratic changes to the seasonal distribution of natural rainfall will be problematic, and may require the industry to adapt in non-conventional ways".

“The research conducted by the International Potato Centre underlines the importance of genetic diversity in acting as a buffer within the intersection of ever-changing physical and biological challenges.”

