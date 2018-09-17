TODAY |

Man dies of heart attack after consuming cocktail of drugs at NSW music festival

Source:  AAP

A man has died after allegedly consuming a cocktail of illicit drugs at a music festival in NSW's Riverina region.

Source: istock.com

The 24-year-old man was brought to a medical tent about 12.45am (2.45am NZT) today at the Strawberry Fields Music Festival at Tocumwal.

Medical staff were told he had consumed multiple substances including GHB, MDMA and cocaine. Soon after, he had a heart attack and despite the efforts of the medical staff, he was pronounced dead at 2.02am (4.02am NZT).

Meanwhile police have charged four people with supplying drugs at the Festival X music event at Sydney Olympic Park today.

As part of a trial, 13 people found with prohibited drugs were dealt with by way of a Drug Criminal Infringement Notices and fined up to NZ$421.

