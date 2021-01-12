TODAY |

Man charged after alleged Covid QR code rampage at Sydney McDonald's

Source:  AAP

A man has been charged after allegedly becoming aggressive at a McDonald's in northwestern Sydney when staff asked him to sign in using a QR code.

The NSW man angrily reacted when staff asked him to follow the law, and now he’s being sought by police. Source: 7 NEWS

NSW Police will allege in court the man refused to use the Covid-safe check-in at the fast food outlet in Kellyville Ridge on Saturday evening.

He allegedly became aggressive and verbally abused staff, before pushing a cash register and printer off the counter and leaving the restaurant.

The 25-year-old St Marys man was arrested at Riverstone Police Station about 4.15pm yesterday.

He was charged with destroying or damaging property, using offensive language in a public place and not complying with a Covid-19 health order.

He was granted conditional bail to appear before Blacktown Local Court on February 1.

