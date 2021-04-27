Man arrested after wild brawl caught on camera at Miami Airport

One man has been arrested after a wild brawl broke out at Miami Airport yesterday.

Footage of the incident has been viewed over 4.5 million times since being posted to Twitter.

The video shows at least seven people fighting in two different groups at a Miami Airport boarding area.

Shocked onlookers call out for security to intervene, before one bystander gets involved to stop two men stomping on another person they had knocked to the ground.

According to NBC Miami, Jameel Tremain Decquir, 20, of Illinois, was arrested for disorderly conduct after the incident.