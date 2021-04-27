TODAY |

Man arrested after wild brawl caught on camera at Miami Airport

Source:  1 NEWS

One man has been arrested after a wild brawl broke out at Miami Airport yesterday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Onlookers yelled out for security. Source: Twitter/@Dolphinfan201

Footage of the incident has been viewed over 4.5 million times since being posted to Twitter.

The video shows at least seven people fighting in two different groups at a Miami Airport boarding area.

Shocked onlookers call out for security to intervene, before one bystander gets involved to stop two men stomping on another person they had knocked to the ground.

According to NBC Miami, Jameel Tremain Decquir, 20, of Illinois, was arrested for disorderly conduct after the incident.

The fight reportedly began over a limited number of standby seats on offer for a flight to Chicago.

World
North America
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
08:30
Fair Go compares fat content in beef mince from six different Auckland stores
2
Pink supermoon, the largest this year, graces NZ skies tonight
3
Taika Waititi reportedly dating singer Rita Ora
4
How do Kiwi supermarket prices stack up to those overseas?
5
Calls for Whangārei township of Kamo to get name change
MORE FROM
World
MORE
02:21

Australia suspends all flights from Covid-19 ravaged India until May 15

Gold Coast cops tackle man doused in petrol, who’d threatened to set family alight
00:21

Woman's death sparks safety review of Wellington social housing

US to share AstraZeneca shots with world after safety check