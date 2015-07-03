 

Magnitude 6.3 quake strikes eastern Iran following last month's deadly tremor

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake has hit eastern Iran.

The US-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says the quake struck about 50km north-northeast of Kerman in Iran at 2.32 am Friday, local time.

The tremor was at a depth of 33km.

More than 400 people were killed in the quake and thousands have been injured.
A magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck last month on the Iran-Iraq border, killing more than 500 people and injuring more than 7000.

The worst damage appeared to be in the Kurdish town of Sarpol-e-Zahab in the western Iranian province of Kermanshah.

