Magnitude 6.3 quake strikes eastern Iran following last month's deadly tremor

Sources:| Associated Press
A 6.3 magnitude earthquake has hit eastern Iran.
The US-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says the quake struck about 50km north-northeast of Kerman in Iran at 2.32 am Friday, local time.
The tremor was at a depth of 33km.
A magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck last month on the Iran-Iraq border, killing more than 500 people and injuring more than 7000.
The worst damage appeared to be in the Kurdish town of Sarpol-e-Zahab in the western Iranian province of Kermanshah.
