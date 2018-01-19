London's festival of light illuminates the city's mid-winter nights

London's winter nights are a little bit brighter this weekend with the city centre overtaken by giant art that can only be seen after dark.

More than 50 spots including major landmarks have been lit up in extraordinary ways.

"We've basically taken the centre of London and turned it into a giant outdoor art gallery," says artistic director Helen Marriage.

"People get the chance to see all the different ways in which artists can work with light whether that's neon projections, all different types of light that are spread right across the city centre."