 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


London's festival of light illuminates the city's mid-winter nights

share

Joy Reid 

1 NEWS Europe Correspondent

London's winter nights are a little bit brighter this weekend with the city centre overtaken by giant art that can only be seen after dark.

Some major landmarks are lit up for four days.
Source: 1 NEWS

More than 50 spots including major landmarks have been lit up in extraordinary ways.

"We've basically taken the centre of London and turned it into a giant outdoor art gallery," says artistic director Helen Marriage.

"People get the chance to see all the different ways in which artists can work with light whether that's neon projections, all different types of light that are spread right across the city centre."


Related

UK and Europe

Joy Reid

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
The Prime Minister said today her and partner Clarke Gayford are excited "to do this".

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford announce pregnancy to nation as well wishes flood in

2
Malaysia Airlines (File picture).

Fear onboard as Malaysian Airlines flight 'like hell' diverted to Alice Springs after 'violent shaking'

3
38-year-old Shannon Watene is wanted by police.

Police on the lookout for Auckland man said to be 'actively avoiding police'


00:30
4
The Black Caps opener had the Basin Reserve on their feet in his innings of 100.

Martin Guptill century in fifth ODI anchors Black Caps' 5-0 series sweep over Pakistan

00:28
5
The motorist behind has reported the erratic driving to police.

Watch: Car crosses centre line repeatedly on dangerous trip to Auckland's Piha

02:01
Two new MPs often bring their babies to work and several male MPs also have infants.

Parliament already a child-friendly workplace as birth of Jacinda Ardern's first baby expected in June

Juggling family and long hours has always been a challenge for politicians, and it'll be no different for the PM.

00:38
Although she felt unwell, the PM battled on while setting up her new government.

How the world's media are reacting to news of Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy

The Guardian noted that Trevor Mallard has already encouraged a family friendly in Parliament.

00:17
The fog over Evans Bay caused flight delays and cancellations at Wellington Airport this morning.

Watch: Passenger jet disappears into ominous wall of fog which caused flight cancellations at Wellington Airport

An eyewitness said the fog rolled in at "breakneck speed".

00:30
The Prime Minister said today her and partner Clarke Gayford are excited "to do this".

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford announce pregnancy to nation as well wishes flood in

Ms Ardern says the baby is due in June of this year and Winston Peters will be in charge for six weeks after the birth.

00:09
The crash occurred in the southbound lanes after the Penrose overbridge.

Auckland Southern Motorway lanes cleared after two crashes but drivers warned of long delays

NZTA says drivers should consider delaying southbound journeys and be patient northbound.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 