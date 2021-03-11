London police officer pleads guilty to kidnapping and raping Sarah Everard

A Metropolitan Police officer has pleaded guilty to the kidnap and rape of Sarah Everard in London, England.



Sarah Everard. Source: Supplied

In March, Everard went missing after walking home at night from a friend’s house in the city's south.

The 33-year-old marketing executive’s body was found a week later in woodland near Kent. Her death prompted an outpouring of emotion and sparked the ugly scenes during a vigil in Clapham Common when police officers grabbed women and lead them away in handcuffs.

Anger at London police after women handcuffed at protests over death of Sarah Everard

In a London court, the Old Bailey, Wayne Couzens appeared via video link from inside a south-east London prison where he admitted to the kidnap and rape of Everard. All this while Everard’s family were in court listening.