Kiwi man who escaped jail over sickening Gold Coast one-punch attack to be deported to New Zealand

A New Zealand man spared jail over a sickening one-punch attack at Schoolies (end of school year celebrations) on Australia's Gold Coast last November will be deported to New Zealand.
Australian Border Force officers detained Caleb Maraku, 19, who was handed a year's probation and ordered to pay $A365 in compensation after last month pleading guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm.
Adelaide News site The Advertiser reports Maraku "laughed while taking selfies" after his sentencing at Southport Magistrate's Court.
It comes after an online petition calling for his removal from Australia gained almost 50,000 signatures.
