TODAY |

K-pop music loses third star in two months as Cha In Ha found dead at home

Source:  1 NEWS

A South Korean pop singer and actor has been found dead, the third young Korean star to die in the last two months. 

K-Pop star Cha In Ha dies age 27. Source: Youtube

Cha In Ha, 27, was a member of the K-pop group Surprise U.

The emerging actor's body was found at his home, according to The Guardian. 

His death follows that of fellow K-pop star Goo Hara in November, and K-pop star and actress, Sulli in October.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Police said an acquaintance found the 28-year-old dead at her home in southern Seoul and reported it to authorities. Source: Reuters

Hara was a member of the female Korean pop group Kara, and was embroiled in public disputes last year with an ex-boyfriend.

Before Salli's death, the star appeared in a TV show and spoke out against the online backlash she received over her lifestyle. 

Both women were found dead at their respective homes in Seoul.

World
Asia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
06:43
GDP would drop $1.2 billion per year if Auckland's port is moved to Northland - NZIER
2
Otago Daily Times cartoonist not sorry for measles drawing labelled racist, but can understand why people are upset
3
Sonny Bill Williams shows off new revolutionary training regime ahead of league return
4
Neighbours at war over planted garden berm in North Auckland suburb
5
Pike River re-entry team to venture further into mine as WorkSafe gives green light
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:40

Trump accuses Macron of being 'nasty' after French President says NATO experiencing 'brain death'
02:06

Scientists launch public appeal for pictures of giant underwater kelp forests in Australia

Toddler's measles death in Samoa: 'Unfortunately the Lord called him'

Democrats facing partisan split as impeachment week begins in the US