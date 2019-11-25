K-pop music loses third star in two months as Cha In Ha found dead at home

A South Korean pop singer and actor has been found dead, the third young Korean star to die in the last two months.

K-Pop star Cha In Ha dies age 27. Source: Youtube

Cha In Ha, 27, was a member of the K-pop group Surprise U.

The emerging actor's body was found at his home, according to The Guardian.

His death follows that of fellow K-pop star Goo Hara in November, and K-pop star and actress, Sulli in October.

Hara was a member of the female Korean pop group Kara, and was embroiled in public disputes last year with an ex-boyfriend.

Before Salli's death, the star appeared in a TV show and spoke out against the online backlash she received over her lifestyle.