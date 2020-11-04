Joe Biden declares he's 'on track to win' US election as votes continue to be counted

US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has announced that he believes he's on track to win the US election.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Addressing Democratic supporters at his headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, at around 12.30am (tonight NZT), Biden said while it will “take a while” before the votes are counted, his party feels “good about where we are, we really do.”



“We are on track to win the election,” he said.

“We knew because of the unprecedented early vote and the mail-in vote.

“It’s going to take a while, we’re going to have to be patient until the hard work of tallying in votes is finished, and it ain’t over until every vote is counted, every ballot is counted, but we’re feeling good, we’re feeling good about where we are.”



Biden said the party is “confident about Arizona”. He added that they “have just called it for Minnesota, and we’re still in the game for Georgia, although that’s not what we expected.”

He added the Democrats also feel confident about Wisconsin and Michigan. He also believes they will win Pennsylvania.



“We can know the results as early as tomorrow morning, but it may take a little longer, as I’ve said all along.



“It’s not my place or Donald Trump’s place to declare who’s won this election - that’s the decision of the American people, but I’m optimistic about this outcome.”



US President Donald Trump has since announced he will be making a statement.



"We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election," he said on Twitter following Biden's speech. "We will never let them do it.



"Votes cannot be cast after the Poles are closed!"



The tweet was flagged by Twitter for potentially being "misleading about an election or other civic process".