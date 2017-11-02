Japanese tourist dies climbing Australia's Uluru

Source:AAP
A Japanese tourist has died after collapsing on Uluru, six months before a climbing ban comes into force at the sacred indigenous site.
NT Police say the 76-year-old man collapsed and lost consciousness while climbing yesterday afternoon and was flown to the nearby Yulara health clinic but couldn't be revived.
The ABC has reported the man was a Japanese tourist.
His death is not being treated as suspicious and a report is being prepared for the coroner, police said.
