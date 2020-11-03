Jack Tame reveals his potential political jinx which may predict US election outcome

Jack Tame revealed his potential political curse that may predict who will win the US election tomorrow.

Speaking live on 1 NEWS at 6pm, the TVNZ Q+A host explained how he has been stationed at the losing candidate's election headquarters at the past two elections.

This year he will be covering Joe Biden's presidential campaign on election night in Delaware.

"Read into that what you will..." Tame cautioned.

He went on to explain that Biden's lead in the polls will make him the favourite going into tomorrow's election, but warned that the polls also had Hillary Clinton ahead when Trump won his famous victory four years ago.

In 2016, Donald Trump won the presidency because he won the electoral college, even though Hillary Clinton won the popular vote.

So what is the electoral college?

When voters cast ballots for president in this November election, they will actually be voting on a set of electors from their state, who will in turn cast votes for the candidate who wins the most votes in that state.

This is the electoral college, though it doesn't have anything to do with higher education.

George Washington University associate professor Lara Brown says political scientists tend to describe the electoral college as being like the World Series.

"The reality is, if you won, you won," she says. "There are 51 simultaneous games. And typically speaking, the candidate who not only wins the most votes, but also wins the most states tends to become the president."

If President Trump wins the state, his set of electors gets to vote in the electoral college. If Joe Biden wins the state, his set of electors gets to vote.

These electors are typically party insiders who can be trusted to vote for their candidate.

Throughout US history, more than 99 per cent of electors have voted for the candidate who won their state. That's according to the National Archives.

Each state has the same number of electoral votes as it has members of Congress.

The District of Columbia gets three electors, the same amount that the smallest states get. So states with a larger population have more electors.

And as a result, they receive more electoral votes.

There's a total of 538 electors in the electoral college.

The overall winner must win half plus one -- or 270 electoral votes.