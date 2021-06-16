Israel launches airstrikes on Gaza after arson attacks

There has been a break in the ceasefire between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants in Gaza today.

Flames are seen after an Israeli air strike hit Hamas targets in Gaza City, Gaza, June 16 NZT. Source: Getty

According to the BBC, Israel launched airstrikes in the Gaza Strip after incendiary balloons were launched from the territory.

It is the first major flare up since the ceasefire on May 21 between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas.

BBC's Rushdi Abualouf, currently in in Gaza, Tweeted a video, saying that Israeli drones could be heard in the sky over the territory.

Tensions have been rising again due to Israeli nationalist marches in occupied east Jerusalem that have angered Palestinians.