Instagram aims to combat online bullying with new warning feature for offensive captions

In a move to combat online bullying, Instagram yesterday started rolling out a new feature that notifies people when their captions, photos, or videos could be considered offensive. 

The social media company says the new feature gives people a chance to pause and reconsider their words before posting. 

The process will use artificial intelligence, according to Instagram, to recognise the different forms of bullying on the platform. 

"When someone writes a caption for a feed post and our AI detects the caption as potentially offensive, they will receive a prompt informing them that their caption is similar to those reported for bullying," a company statement read. 

People will have the opportunity to edit their caption before it has been posted. 

"In addition to limiting the reach of bullying, this warning helps educate people on what we don’t allow on Instagram, and when an account may be at risk of breaking our rules."

The feature will be rolling out in select countries to start with and Instagram says it will begin expanding globally in the coming months.

