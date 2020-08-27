TODAY |

Insect repellent may be effective against Covid-19, UK military study finds

Source:  1 NEWS

The active ingredient inside incest repellent may be effective in erradicating coronavirus, that's according to to a British military study. 

A young woman applying bug spray. Source: istock.com

Preliminary findings at the UK's Defence Science and Technology Labratory (DSTL) have found the ingredient Citriodiol may offer a new layer of protection against the virus, Sky News reports. 

It's not enough protection on its own, but the British military have been issued a mosquito spray containing the ingredient to be used as an added layer. 

Citriodiol comes from the oil produced from leaves and twigs of eucalyptus citriodora trees but is proved as not only effective at deterring bugs.

The ingredient has already been shown to kill other types of coronavirus as well as preventing the spread of Denge fever, Zika virus and West Nile virus. 

It is commonly used as an alternative in bug repellent around the globe as opposed to sprays containing deet, which has a higher toxicity level.

According to Sky News, only insect sprays containing the ingredient but also not containing Deet are considered as having any effect against coronavirus. 

