Inquest underway into death of NZ-born policeman, fatally shot in London

New Zealand-born police officer Sergeant Matt Ratana died from a gunshot wound to his chest, an inquest has heard.

The 54-year-old from Hawke's Bay was killed as handcuffed suspect Louis De Zoysa, 23, opened fire while at Croydon Custody Centre last Friday morning.

Coroner Saran Ormond-Walshe read out a preliminary post-mortem examination report at South London Coroner’s Court during the 10-minute inquest opening, which was delayed due to technical issues.

Sergeant Ratana’s son dialled into the inquest hearing from Australia.

1 NEWS was one of only a handful of media who attended the hearing at South London Coroner’s Court due the coronavirus pandemic.

It comes on the day New Zealand’s High Commissioner to the UK Bede Corry visited the site where Ratana was killed.