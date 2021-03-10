'I'm done with this' - Piers Morgan quits as Good Morning Britain host, storms off set in Meghan Markle debate

Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has this morning announced he's leaving the role.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It comes after he stormed off the show following a heated debate with co-presenter Alex Beresford over Meghan Markle.

Morgan was called out for his personal feelings about Markle after he said he didn't "believe a word" she said about her mental health struggles and suicidal thoughts she revealed during her and Prince Harry's tell-all interview with Oprah this week.

Read more Piers Morgan combusts with rage over Meghan's Oprah interview - 'They're effectively branding Her Majesty a racist'

The next day, Morgan addressed his comments about suicide, saying the issue should be taken "extremely seriously".

However, he continued to say "I still have serious concerns about the veracity of a lot of what she said".

Weather presenter Beresford then interjected to defend the couple.

"And I understand you’ve got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle or had one and she cut you off.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"She’s entitled to cut you off if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don't think she has but yet you continue to trash her.

Morgan then stood up and said: "OK, I'm done with this".

As he stormed off set, Beresford called his actions "diabolical behaviour".

In a statement this morning, ITV said: "Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add."

Britain's media watchdog Ofcom said it had received over 41,000 complaints about Morgan's comments, and it was investigating.