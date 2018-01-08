Hopes robot duck will help children living with cancer manage stress

A plush, robotic duck may soon become a fixture in the world of children with cancer.

12-year-old cancer patient Ethan Daniels at medical facility in Atlanta with "My Special Aflac Duck" to promote emotional well-being for children living with cancer. Source: Associated Press

The social robot can be silly, happy, angry, scared or sick just like them, and help them cope with their illness through the power of play.

Aaron Horowitz was diagnosed with a debilitating condition as a child.

He and his Rhode Island-based company Sproutel developed the emotional support robot to help children manage stress and change the way they deal with their health.

The American Cancer Society says almost 11,000 US children are diagnosed with cancer yearly.

The duck is modelled after the mascot for insurance company Aflac, which paid for its development. Beginning later this year, the ducks will be distributed free to kid patients.