Home Alone 2 star Donald Trump rage-quits Screen Actors Guild in fiery letter

“Who cares!” — the overwhelming sentiment in a letter from the office of Former President Donald Trump addressed to the head of labour union The Screen Actors Guild — American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA).

The union’s board voted to refer Trump to their disciplinary committee in January, citing his role in the Capitol insurrection as "a reckless campaign of misinformation aimed at discrediting and ultimately threatening the safety of journalists, many of whom are SAG-AFTRA members".

If found guilty, penalties could include fines or expulsion from the union.

But, before a decision was made, Trump dropped out of SAG-AFTRA in a letter to Gabrielle Carteris, the union’s president.

In the letter, Trump expresses disdain for Carteris as having done "nothing for me – besides collecting dues and promoting dangerous un-American policies and ideas".

He then went on to praise his own work, claiming to have greatly helped the cable news television business, stating that it was “a dying platform with not much time left until [he] got involved in politics".

Before signing off, he took the opportunity to name drop a few of the roles which landed him in the union to begin with: “I’m very proud of my work on movies such as Home Alone 2, Zoolander and Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps; and television shows including The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Saturday Night Live, and of course, one of the most successful shows in television history, The Apprentice – to name just a few!”

Following Trump's resignation, the union issued a statement