 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Hilarious time world-renowned physicist Stephen Hawking shared a beer with Homer on the Simpsons

share

Source:

1 NEWS

You know you are famous when you get a guest appearance on the Simpsons.

World-renowned physicist Stephen Hawking who died aged 76 today was famous enough to appear on the show four times.

Hawking was impressed with Homer's cosmological theory but not-so-much with an impersonation of him.
Source: FOX

Hawking first appeared in the Simpsons in season 10, episode 22, titled They Saved Lisa's Brain. 

The episode aired in 1999 and focused on Lisa Simpson's attempts to make the town of Springfield smarter by imposing new laws with fellow town brain boxes, including Professor Frink and Principal Skinner.

Hawking appears in town to help out and at one point shares a beer with Homer at Moe's Tavern.

"Your theory of a donut shaped universe is intriguing Homer I may have to steal it," Hawking says before Homer retorts: "Wow I can't believe someone I never heard of is hanging out with a guy like me."

Hawking went on to appear in three more Simpsons episodes before his death today.

Related

Television

Science

02:00
The renowned scientist has celebrated his 75th birthday, a milestone he hadn't expected to make.

'An extraordinary man' - World-renowned scientist Stephen Hawking dies, aged 76
00:27
The renowned physicist has died at the age of 76 today.

Obituary: Stephen Hawking, the physicist whose vision of humanity's place in the universe captivated millions across the world

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:00
1
The renowned scientist has celebrated his 75th birthday, a milestone he hadn't expected to make.

'An extraordinary man' - World-renowned scientist Stephen Hawking dies, aged 76

00:27
2
The renowned physicist has died at the age of 76 today.

Obituary: Stephen Hawking, the physicist whose vision of humanity's place in the universe captivated millions across the world

3

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


07:46
4
Andrew Kirton said an external person may be brought in to review the alleged assaults.

Jacinda Ardern says Labour 'failed the young people' as party suspends youth events


00:21
5
Cigarettes will now be sold in brown packets, but will still feature a health warning.

Cigarette plain packaging comes into force across NZ today

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:27
The renowned physicist has died at the age of 76 today.

Obituary: Stephen Hawking, the physicist whose vision of humanity's place in the universe captivated millions across the world

Hawking was known for groundbreaking work on black-holes and popular best-selling book: A Brief History of Time.

02:00
The renowned scientist has celebrated his 75th birthday, a milestone he hadn't expected to make.

'An extraordinary man' - World-renowned scientist Stephen Hawking dies, aged 76

His family has just released a statement confirming the news.

01:38
The PM says her party is now taking "ownership of the issue" of sexual assault allegations arising from the February event.

Watch: Jacinda Ardern admits Labour handled youth camp and sexual assault allegations 'badly as a party'

In a press conference today the Prime Minister said: "We are taking ownership of this issue".

02:16
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Decent weather in the North Island, some showers down south

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 