Hilarious time world-renowned physicist Stephen Hawking shared a beer with Homer on the Simpsons

You know you are famous when you get a guest appearance on the Simpsons.

World-renowned physicist Stephen Hawking who died aged 76 today was famous enough to appear on the show four times.

Hawking first appeared in the Simpsons in season 10, episode 22, titled They Saved Lisa's Brain.

The episode aired in 1999 and focused on Lisa Simpson's attempts to make the town of Springfield smarter by imposing new laws with fellow town brain boxes, including Professor Frink and Principal Skinner.

Hawking appears in town to help out and at one point shares a beer with Homer at Moe's Tavern.

"Your theory of a donut shaped universe is intriguing Homer I may have to steal it," Hawking says before Homer retorts: "Wow I can't believe someone I never heard of is hanging out with a guy like me."