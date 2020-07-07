Harry and Meghan say Commonwealth must address its colonial history - 'It's not going to be easy'

Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex have spoken out on the UK's colonial history.

They said the Commonwealth must "acknowledge its past wrongs", even if it is uncomfortable.

The couple were speaking to young leaders of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust, with Harry saying everyone needs to do their part to recognise institutional and systemic racism.

"Certainly when you look across the Commonwealth, there's no-way we can move forward unless we acknowledge the past, and I think so many people have done such an incredible job to right those wrongs.