Harry and Meghan drop the world 'royal' from their branding after moving to Canada

Harry and Meghan have dropped the world “royal” from their branding after moving to Canada.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The couple agreed with Queen Elizabeth, Harry's grandmother, last month that they would no longer work as royals, with the decision coming after weeks of discussions with the Royal family.

"It has been agreed that their non-profit organisation, when it is announced this Spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation," a spokeswoman for the couple said.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use 'SussexRoyal' in any territory post Spring 2020."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Currently, the couple’s website is named sussexroyal.com and they have trademarked the phrases Sussex Royal and Sussex Royal Foundation.

They announced earlier this week that they will formally step down from their roles as working members of the royal family at the end of March.

The couple will keep the Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles. They will live in Britain and North America, where they will spend most of their time.