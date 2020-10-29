France's second lockdown: Half of nation's ICU bed already filled with Covid-19 patients

France will enter a second lockdown, as Covid-19 cases and deaths increase.

Your playlist will load after this ad

French President Emmanuel Macron said the lockdown would last at least a month.

People would only be allowed to leave home for essential work, school or medical reasons. Gatherings are limited to 10.

Germany made a similar annoucement, with bars, restaurants and gyms closed for a month.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The country reported 523 virus-related deaths in the 24 hours leading up to yesterday. It's the highest since April.

French doctors yesterday told the Associated Press they wanted a lockdown, with more than half of ICU beds now filled with Covid-19 patients.