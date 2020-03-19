TODAY |

France eases border restrictions to several countries, including New Zealand

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

France is to ease its Covid border restrictions for several countries including New Zealand, but travellers will still need to have a negative test before arriving.

A file image of a woman in an airport wearing a face mask. Source: Pexels

The foreign ministry said those flying to or from Australia, South Korea, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore and the UK will no longer need to have a compelling reason to travel.

Tourism Minister Jean Baptiste Lemoyne said the easing was due to the improving health situation in those countries.

All other restrictions, including the requirement for a negative test less than 72 hours before travel, would remain in place.

All non-essential travel was banned by the French government on 31 January as it tried to curb the spread of the virus, including the UK variant.

France has more than 89,000 coronavirus related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

