Fox News continues battle with Trump administration, cuts off press secretary over baseless ‘fraud’ claims

Conservative US television channel Fox News has cut away from a briefing from Donald Trump’s press secretary Kayleigh McEnany as she continued his baseless claims about election fraud.

McEnany was continuing the rhetoric of President Trump, who has refused to concede the election to Joe Biden and is promising legal challenges in several states, in today’s briefing, which was being taken live on Fox News.

“We want every legal vote to be counted,” McEnany is saying at the briefing before Fox News host Neil Cavuto interjects.

"Whoa, whoa, whoa, I just think we have to be very clear: she's charging the other side [the Democrats] as welcoming fraud and illegal voting, unless she has more details to back that up, I can't in good countenance continue showing you this,” he says.

The coverage initially cuts to a split screen of Cavuto and McEnany, before just showing the Fox News host and cutting the audio of the briefing completely.

“I want to make sure they have something to back this up but that’s an explosive charge to make, that the other side is effectively rigging and cheating, if she does bring proof of that will bring you back,” Cavuto continued.

“She started saying right at the outset welcoming fraud, welcoming illegal voting, not so fast.”

Fox News’ cutaway today comes after three major US networks cut away from Trump’s first speech after the election last week.

In the speech, he repeated false claims that he had won many states only to have the results "whittled" away.