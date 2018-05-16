Four sword-wielding men shot dead after attacking police headquarters and killing officer in Indonesia

Indonesian police shot dead four sword-wielding men who attacked a police headquarters in Sumatra, killing one officer today, the latest in a spate of militant attacks across the Muslim-majority country.

An officer inspects a minivan used in the attack at the regional police headquarters in Pekanbaru, Riau province, Indonesia, Wednesday, May 16, 2018. Source: Associated Press

National police spokesman Setyo Wasisto said the men attacked officers after driving a minivan into Riau province's police headquarters.

He said a fifth man, who drove the vehicle, was arrested trying to escape. One officer, who was hit by the minivan, died and two were injured.

"When the car broke through into the Riau police headquarters, it was blocked by policemen," Wasisto told a televised news conference. "Then four of the men got out from the car and attacked police."

Suicide bombings Sunday and Monday in Surabaya, Indonesia's second-largest city, killed 26 people, including 13 attackers. Two families carried out the attacks, using children as young as 7.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the Surabaya attacks in statements carried by its Aamaq news agency. The key figure in the attacks was the head of the Surabaya cell of a network of Indonesian extremists who have aligned themselves with IS.