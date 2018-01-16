Former Wallabies captain assisted capturing rogue wallaby

Source:
Former Wallabies captain Nick Farr-Jones played a helping hand in capturing the rogue wallaby yesterday over the Sydney Harbour Bridge.
"Oh mate, we couldn't stop him. I tried my best to help the police," Farr-Jones told 2GB Radio Station.
"When you realised it actually was a wallaby, it was just unusual because you just didn't want cars going a bit quicker from behind and knocking the thing over," he said.
"I was just ducking in to do a bit of work. It was a bit of chaos.
"It's quite amazing. With a lot of the development that's happening in Sydney…they're coming into the developed areas more and more."
