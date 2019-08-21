TODAY |

Forced apart by illness, dying UK man's wish to see his wife of almost 60 years for last time comes true

1 NEWS
More From
World
UK and Europe

A dying UK man's wish to see his wife of almost 60 years for the last time has come true.

Derrick Oliver and his wife Eirwen were forced apart by illness, but have reunited with the help of a local charity.

Eirwen had had to move into a care home and Derrick then used to visit her nearly every day.

But earlier this year, Derrick, 84, was diagnosed with terminal cancer and by March he was bedridden and no longer able to visit her.

The reunion was set up by the couple's son David who struggled to find an organisation able to arrange the trip.

He said he was getting to the stage where he was about to give up and was feeling guilty about it, but in a last-ditch hope, he contacted the Ambulance Wish Foundation - a charity that try and fulfill the wishes of terminally ill people.

"I'm very happy that this has happened," David said. "It's just something that I'm supposed to do, you know.

"They looked after me when I was younger - I'm very grateful for what they've done for me, and I'm very happy to look after my father, look after my mum as best I can."

When asked what it was like to be without his wife, Derrick told the BBC, "not nice at all, I miss her".

Reunited the couple held hands for what will be the last time and gave their advice on a happy long life together: "Pick the right woman," Derrick said. "That's the answer, that's the answer. Don't pick the wrong one."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The UK couple were forced apart by illness, but have reunited with the help of a local charity. Source: BBC
More From
World
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:34
The All Blacks great speaks with Seven Sharp about the movie, Dan Carter: A Perfect 10.
Dan Carter reveals what 'really tested' his friendship with Richie McCaw
2
Pair jailed for their roles in country's biggest meth haul, worth nearly $500 million
3
King Tuheitia made the comments at the annual Koroneihana (coronation) commemorations.
Māori King challenges his people to take care of 'our tamariki', not blame Government if they're taken into care
4
Confirmation of NZ's first Taco Bell restaurant revealed in job listings
5
Captain Amy Satterthwaite and partner Lea Tahuhu are expecting early next year.
White Ferns' mums-to-be reveal more details after pregnancy announcement
MORE FROM
World
MORE

World's largest wildlife crossing to be built over 10-lane California motorway
00:15
The mummy, nicknamed ‘Princess’, was donated to a US university museum 129 years ago.

US university returns 'Princess', 500-year-old mummy of Incan girl, to Bolivia
00:29
Pogba's saved attempt left United with a 1-1 draw at Wolverhampton in the Premier League.

'Stop these pathetic trolls' - Twitter slammed by Harry Maguire after Paul Pogba targeted with racial abuse
00:23
Giuseppe Conte slammed his deputy prime minister as “irresponsible”.

Italian premier announces resignation, blaming deputy for political crisis