Forced apart by illness, dying UK man's wish to see his wife of almost 60 years for last time comes true

A dying UK man's wish to see his wife of almost 60 years for the last time has come true.

Derrick Oliver and his wife Eirwen were forced apart by illness, but have reunited with the help of a local charity.

Eirwen had had to move into a care home and Derrick then used to visit her nearly every day.

But earlier this year, Derrick, 84, was diagnosed with terminal cancer and by March he was bedridden and no longer able to visit her.

The reunion was set up by the couple's son David who struggled to find an organisation able to arrange the trip.

He said he was getting to the stage where he was about to give up and was feeling guilty about it, but in a last-ditch hope, he contacted the Ambulance Wish Foundation - a charity that try and fulfill the wishes of terminally ill people.

"I'm very happy that this has happened," David said. "It's just something that I'm supposed to do, you know.

"They looked after me when I was younger - I'm very grateful for what they've done for me, and I'm very happy to look after my father, look after my mum as best I can."

When asked what it was like to be without his wife, Derrick told the BBC, "not nice at all, I miss her".