Footage of young Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth during 1953 NZ visit released days before his death

Never-before-seen footage of a young Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth has been released by the family of former New Zealand Governor-General Sir Willoughby Norrie.

The candid clips show the royal couple taking time out from the gruelling seven-month tour down under during Christmas in 1953. They include a 32-year-old Duke of Edinburgh struggling with a floatation device - much to the delight of the young queen.

The royal couple was shown relaxing in a private pool on Christmas Day and the Duke playing with Sir Willougby's young daughter Sarah.