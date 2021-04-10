TODAY |

Footage of young Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth during 1953 NZ visit released days before his death

Source:  1 NEWS

Never-before-seen footage of a young Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth has been released by the family of former New Zealand Governor-General Sir Willoughby Norrie.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The vision was released by the family of the then-Governor General Sir Willoughby Norrie. Source: 1 NEWS

The candid clips show the royal couple taking time out from the gruelling seven-month tour down under during Christmas in 1953. They include a 32-year-old Duke of Edinburgh struggling with a floatation device - much to the delight of the young queen.

The royal couple was shown relaxing in a private pool on Christmas Day and the Duke playing with Sir Willougby's young daughter Sarah. 

The footage will feature in The Queen Unseen, a documentary about the Queen, which will air on her 95th birthday later this month.

World
UK and Europe
Royalty
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Kiwi laundry drying methods challenged by American social media influencer
2
No new Covid-19 cases in the community, 10 at the border
3
Mongrel Mob members arrested in Waikato police meth bust
4
Harry and Meghan honour Prince Philip after death — 'You will be greatly missed'
5
Kiwi woman in India 'suffering' after long-awaited return home delayed by temporary travel ban
MORE FROM
World
MORE
07:32

Prince Philip's death a 'hugely significant loss' for NZ, says Jacinda Ardern
05:21

Looking back on Prince Philip's most memorable visits to NZ, the Pacific

Duke of Edinburgh's Kiwi patronages pay tribute to the late prince

Countries worldwide hit new records for Covid-19 cases and deaths