Florida men deny animal cruelty charges after shark dragged behind speed boat

Three Florida men charged after disturbing vision emerged of a shark being towed behind a speed boat have denied animal cruelty charges.

There was shock and outrage after footage of the July incident hit the internet.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Hillsborough County State Attorney's Office had announced 21-year-old Michael Wenzel, 28-year-old Robert Lee Benac and 23-year-old Spencer Heintz were all charged following a four-month long investigation.