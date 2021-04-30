TODAY |

Fiji records 91 new Covid-19 cases

Source:  1 NEWS

Fiji has recorded another 91 Covid-19 cases and one more death overnight.

Source: 1 NEWS

The death is the fourth linked to the current coronavirus outbreak, although there has been controversy over where other deaths should be included in the death toll.

The nation's Government is recording six Covid-19 deaths in total since the pandemic began.

A full review of quarantine facilities has been undertaken, with quarantine spots limited to 300 people.

There now 1068 active cases in the island nation after 64 recovered.

There has been 1463 cases since the current outbreak started in April, and 1533 since the pandemic began.

World
Pacific Islands
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:01
Tauranga mum unable to find rental says she's being discriminated against over her children
2
National's Simeon Brown says 'warn gangs, not the public' over Auckland funeral procession
3
Bones dumped at Russell Museum suspected to be kōiwi tangata
4
Fair Go: Pippa Wetzell undergoes two DNA tests - and gets vastly different results
5
ASB caught overcharging fees, ordered to repay customers $9 million
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Australian VC recipient defends 2012 killing of Afghan 'spotter' in defamation trial
00:43

China launches first crew to live on new space station

Australian man beat wife of 56 years to death with elephant statue after Xmas Day jelly shots fracas

00:37

Peruvian police destroy record 30 tonnes of drugs seized from traffickers