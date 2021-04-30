Fiji records 91 new Covid-19 cases

Fiji has recorded another 91 Covid-19 cases and one more death overnight.

Source: 1 NEWS

The death is the fourth linked to the current coronavirus outbreak, although there has been controversy over where other deaths should be included in the death toll.

The nation's Government is recording six Covid-19 deaths in total since the pandemic began.

A full review of quarantine facilities has been undertaken, with quarantine spots limited to 300 people.

There now 1068 active cases in the island nation after 64 recovered.