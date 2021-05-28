Family of BBC radio presenter who died say she had blood clots after first AstraZeneca jab

The family of a BBC radio presenter who died last week say she was treated in hospital for blood clots after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine.

BBC Radio Newcastle presenter Lisa Shaw. Source: BBC

BBC Radio Newcastle presenter Lisa Shaw, 44, died on Friday last week (local time). At the time, reports said she had died after a short illness.

In a recent statement released by the BBC, her family said she developed severe headaches a week after receiving the vaccine and then fell seriously ill a few days later.

Shaw's family said she was treated by the Royal Victoria Infirmary's intensive care team for blood clots and bleeding in her head before her death.

The BBC reports an interim fact-of-death certificate lists the vaccine as one of the possible factors being considered in Shaw's death.

The UK's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation earlier this month advised its government of its preference adults aged 30 to 39 without underlying health conditions receive an alternative to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

It said this should only be done where available and only if it did not cause substantial delays in a person being vaccinated.

The country's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency recently said there is a link between the vaccine and "extremely rare, unlikely to occur blood clots".