Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia form world's first Covid-19 travel bubble

As work towards a trans-Tasman bubble between New Zealand and Australia continue, some European nations have started travel bubbles of their own.

Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia have formed Europe's first travel bubble, allowing their citizens unrestricted passage between the three Baltic states - giving their economies a much-needed rev-up.

Some are travelling to get cheaper groceries, with others even crossing border to get a new pet.

"It will help us to save jobs, at least some of the jobs," Zydre Gaveliene of the Lithuanian Tourism Board says.

Estonia are already gauging their willingness to expand their bubble to welcome more countries from further afield.

Spain is another country beginning to consider easing restrictions, with proposed "green zones" allowing travel to areas with low infection rates.

Countries' green zones would theoretically be allowed to travel to and from others like them.

"What we are suggesting is that internationally countries should cooperate to allow travel to regions which are safe," says Spanish National Research Centre's Bary Pradelski.

"For example a Spanish island like Majorca, where the virus is under control, could connect with say Berlin, where the virus is also under control."

Meanwhile Italy, one of the hardest hit countries by the Covid-19 outbreak, is planning to reopen its borders to international visitors in early June.

It'll also scrap the 14-day quarantine requirement for people arriving into the country.

Cafés, bars and hairdressers will reopen from next week in a bid to get the economy back up and running.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte says rolling back protection measures is a calculated risk and any areas that record significant outbreaks will go back into lockdown.

Italy was one of the hardest hit regions by Covid-19, with more than 225,000 confirmed cases and 31,763 deaths.