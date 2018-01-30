English window cleaner helps save vandalised Banksy artwork

A window cleaner has helped save a new work by graffiti artist Banksy after it was painted over by vandals.

The artwork had only just appeared on a raised bridge in the English city of Hull, but within 48 hours it was attacked.

The BBC reports the design shows a child carrying a wooden sword with a pencil attached to the end, under the text "draw the raised bridge!"

The mural was whitewashed on Sunday night, but window cleaner Jason Fanthorpe used water and white spirit to partly restore the image.

Mr Fanthorpe said he "could not just sit back and not try to help" after seeing the mural had been damaged and hearing it was still wet.

Hull City Council has since installed a protective cover over the work.