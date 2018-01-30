 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


English window cleaner helps save vandalised Banksy artwork

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A window cleaner has helped save a new work by graffiti artist Banksy after it was painted over by vandals.

The artwork had only just appeared on a raised bridge in Hull, but within 48 hours it was attacked.
Source: BBC

The artwork had only just appeared on a raised bridge in the English city of Hull, but within 48 hours it was attacked.

The BBC reports the design shows a child carrying a wooden sword with a pencil attached to the end, under the text "draw the raised bridge!"

The mural was whitewashed on Sunday night, but window cleaner Jason Fanthorpe used water and white spirit to partly restore the image.

Mr Fanthorpe said he "could not just sit back and not try to help" after seeing the mural had been damaged and hearing it was still wet.

Hull City Council has since installed a protective cover over the work.

Some of Banksy's street works have been priced up to $1 million.

Related

UK and Europe

Arts and Culture

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:49
1
The former deputy PM said she’s not an expert on the topic, but sympathises with those who cannot afford the surgery.

Weight-loss surgery already 'life-changing' for revitalised Paula Bennett who sympathises with those who can't afford it

2

Jetstar having flight issues in Queenstown due to the weather being 'too hot'

3
Keeping cool in the Clutha River as temperatures soar.

Otago town of Middlemarch records country's top temperature of 37.4C as heatwave rolls on

4

The list: Finalists for the 2018 New Zealander of the Year revealed

5
The Wellington seat is up for grabs after Peter Dunne's shock decision not to seek re-election.

Opinion: Green Party in a battle for its soul as members choose a new female co-leader

01:05
The Government's big moves on child poverty are personal for Jacinda Ardern, says 1 NEWS' Katie Bradford.

'Her political identity is tied up in this issue' - Katie Bradford on what child poverty plan means to PM

The Government's big moves on child poverty are personal for Jacinda Ardern, says 1 NEWS' Katie Bradford.


The Wellington seat is up for grabs after Peter Dunne's shock decision not to seek re-election.

Opinion: Green Party in a battle for its soul as members choose a new female co-leader

1 NEWS political reporter Andrea Vance says the future of the party hangs in the balance.

01:49
The Prime Minister says there's a range of things the government will need to do to address child well-being.

Child Poverty plan revealed: NZ has a 'moral obligation' to free kids from 'burden of poverty' says PM

The government has released how they intend to reduce child poverty.


01:31
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Make the most of today, tomorrow's forecast is high winds, rain and much cooler temperatures

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

LIVE: Parliament's first Question Time of 2018 underway with child poverty, medicinal cannabis on the agenda

The Opposition are set to question the government over the big issues, including the new TPP agreement.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 