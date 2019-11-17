TODAY |

Embroiled in Epstein sex scandal, Prince Andrew to step back from royal duties

1 NEWS
Britain's Prince Andrew says he is stepping back from public duties with the Queen's permission.

Andrew said in a statement today it has become clear to him in recent days that his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has become a “major distraction” to the royal family’s work.

The Duke of York said he regrets his association with Epstein and that he “deeply sympathises” with his victims.

He gave a wide-ranging interview to the BBC. Source: BBC

"I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein.

"His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathise with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure.

"I can only hope that, in time, they will be able to rebuild their lives. Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required."

The interview, in which he spoke about his friendship with alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, has been described as a “disaster”. Source: Breakfast

The announcement comes after Prince Andrew’s recent BBC interview, addressing his ties with Epstein, in which many deemed a complete public relations disaster.

Since, there have been calls for the Prince to apologise, with one alleged Epstein victim requesting he make a police statement.

Woman who says she’s a victim of Jeffrey Epstein appeals to Prince Andrew to give police statement

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

The royal has seen support plummet in recent days after a BBC interview that has been described as a disaster. Source: Breakfast
