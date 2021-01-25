TODAY |

Dumping of snow turns London into winter wonderland

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

Londoners woke up to a winter wonderland as heavy snow fell outside their homes on Sunday (today NZT).

Snow on a street in Wimbledon, London. Source: 1 NEWS

Overnight, London shivered in temperatures as low as -3 degrees as it was gripped by a cold snap from Iceland and the Arctic.

The gloom of Covid-19 lockdown saw many take to social media to share pictures of their rare sightings of the white stuff online.

It comes as police reminded people to only travel if absolutely essential.

In Surrey, on London's southwest outskirts, police took to social media to warn residents about having snow fights after fielding several calls.

"Enjoy the snow today but please don’t involve other people, particularly more vulnerable residents."

Snow fell across most parts of the UK causing four Covid-19 vaccination centres to shut.

Daniel Faitaua
