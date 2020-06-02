Donald Trump threatens to deploy US military unless violent protests over killing of George Floyd end

US President Donald Trump has threatened to deploy the military unless states halt violent protests that continue after the death of an unarmed black man at the hands of a white police officer.

Speaking to media from the White House today, Mr Trump said he was "sickened" by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.

Mr Floyd died after police officer Derek Chauvin pinned him to the ground by his neck for over eight minutes, but that he wanted to "defend our great country and the American people".

Mr Trump said he was recommending that governors deploy the National Guard in sufficient numbers to “dominate the streets".

If governors fail to take action, Mr Trump said he will deploy the United States military and “quickly solve the problem for them.”

Mr Trump in his Rose Garden remarks said he would mobilise the US military to end “lawlessness” as police fired tear gas at hundreds of protestors gathered outside the White House. Mr Trump blamed anarchists and Antifa for fomenting unrest.

Mr Trump set out a list of actions he would take against the "thugs" taking part in "domestic terror", not peacefully protesting.

"Where there is no safety there is no future," Mr Trump said.

Moments after the address the President did a walk about, stopping outside St John’s Church Parish House to hold a bible in the air.

"We have a great country, that's my thoughts," he told reporters. "It'll be greater than ever before."

When reporters tried to ask questions he gestured for them to be quiet with his finger to his mouth.