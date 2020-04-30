TODAY |

Donald Trump fires another shot at WHO, calling it a 'pipe organ for China'

Source:  1 NEWS

In his latest swipe at the World Health Organisation, US President Donald Trump has suggested it is a "pipe organ for China".

Your playlist will load after this ad

The US president is continuing to criticise the organisation after halting funding earlier this month. Source: Breakfast

Mr Trump is continuing to repeat complaints about the UN organisation after halting funding earlier this month. 

Facing criticism domestically for his handling of the coronavorus pandemic, Mr Trump has in turn cast blame on the WHO, stating previously that the organisation is misleading. He said its perceived relationship with China is to blame. 

“We give US$500 million. We have over the years given $500 to $400 million. China’s giving $30 million and yet they seem to work for China.” 

The US president argues the WHO should have acted more swiftly to help control the global pandemic by knowing more about how it was unfolding. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The president yesterday suggested injecting disinfectant as a possible treatment for Covid-19. Source: BBC

However, the World Health Organisation’s chief has defended its Covid-19 response. 

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom says health officials have acted “quickly and decisively” since the beginning of the pandemic. 

“We sounded the alarm early and we sounded it often. We said repeatedly that the world had a window of opportunity to prepare and prevent widespread community transmission.”

Your playlist will load after this ad

Covid-19 cases in the United States have reached 1 million, university determines Source: 1 NEWS

The WHO is planning a "huge scale up" of shipping coronavirus testing kits to middle- and low-income countries in the coming weeks.

World
North America
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:45
Alert levels explained: When can we gather again for events following lockdown?
2
Some iwi-led checkpoints causing tension as they continue through Alert Level 3
3
Police investigate second Auckland property over shallow grave found near Tongariro
4
'My two-year-old son was confused' - Auckland couple turned away from beach by iwi
5
Before lockdown, NZ was on trajectory 'closer to Italy than we'd like', epidemiologist says
MORE FROM
World
MORE
03:46

Back in the blue backyard: Ocean swimmers delight in returning to the water under Alert Level 3
00:22

US economy experiencing fastest collapse since Great Depression
00:28

United Kingdom coronavirus death toll tops 26,000
04:45

Alert levels explained: When can we gather again for events following lockdown?