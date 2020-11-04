Donald Trump falsely claims victory in US election, says race for White House will go to court

US President Donald Trump says court action will play out in the US election, even before the votes are yet to be fully counted.

Trump's claim came in a press conference in which he falsely claimed he'd won the US election, before the final vote has been tallied.

Trump says the Democrats will take the Republican Party to court amid a tight race for the White House. He also says he will head to the Supreme Court to ensure the law is "used in a proper manner."



"This is a fraud on the American public - this is an embarrassment to our country," he said. "We were getting ready to win this election - frankly, we did win this election."

Trump claimed the Democrats "knew they couldn’t win so they said let's go to court, and I predicted this, I said if they didn’t win they were going to take us to court".

"So our goal now is to ensure the integrity, for the good of this nation, this is a very big moment - this is a major fraud in our nation.

"We want the law to be used in a proper manner, so we’ll be going to the US Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find any ballots at 4 o’ clock in the morning and add them to the list."



Americans turned out in their millions to vote in the US election today, with Trump up against his Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

In an address to his supporters from the White House after 2am in the morning in Washington DC, Trump, with his family at his side, thanked "the millions and millions who voted" in what he called "without question the greatest news conference I've ever had".

He called the Democrats "a very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise that group of people, and we won't stand for it. We will not stand for it."



He said tonight's results "have been phenomenal".

"We're all set to get outside and just celebrate something. So beautiful, so good, such a vote, such a success."



"The citizens of this country have come out in record numbers, this has been a record, there's never been anything like it to support our incredible movement."



He said Republicans had won "states we weren't expected to win," including Ohio, Texas. He added that it was "also clear" that they had won Georgia and North Carolina.



It comes after Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden earlier told his supporters at his headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, that his party feels “good about where we are, we really do.”

“We are on track to win the election,” Biden said.